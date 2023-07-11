Every day you turn on Armenian news, a Turkish-like dictatorship in the making, nonpartisan MP Taguhi Tovmasyan removed.

The ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday removed, by a vote of 62 in favor and 1 against, nonpartisan MP Taguhi Tovmasyan from the position of chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs.

The opposition “Armenia” and “With Honor” Factions did not participate in the respective debates and subsequent voting on this matter.

The ruling majority faction had put into circulation the draft on terminating Tovmasyan’s powers as chair of the aforesaid committee.

And the grounds for removing Tovmasyan from this position was that during the debates on the matter of the Human Rights Defender candidates in the aforementioned committee, there was a war of words between the pro-government MPs and opposition candidate Edgar Ghazaryan, but Tomasyan did not announce a break and did not urge Ghazaryan to apologize for calling the 2018 change of power in Armenia “Azerbaijani-Turkish.”

