Rahim Shaliyev @rahimsaliyev

Dear Armenians, growing up in Azerbaijan as a Talysh has taught me a lot. They will try to convince you that you are powerless, that no one will help you, and that you will be alone forever. They will try to create deep despair in you.

Remember one thing: If they have money, we have truths. And the truth is that we never ever chose to be slaves to evil regimes. Because we are sons of Liberty! We are daughters of Liberty! I don’t care what Turkey, Russia, Israel want. I don’t care about how they are powerful. I know only one thing: Their power is no greater than our truth and faith.

