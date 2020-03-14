Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles FESTIVE RECEPTION ON THE OCCASION OF THE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

GLENDALE – On March 10, the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and the Los Angeles chapter of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) jointly organized a festive reception dedicated to the International Women’s Day. Armenian-American ladies distinguished by their work in public, political, charitable, literary, cultural, and media realms were invited.Consul General of Armenia Ambassador Armen Baibourtian made an opening speech. He presented a brief historical overview of the perception relating to the role of Armenian women and its legal articulation in various periods of shaping of the Armenian social and legal thought, including Gosh’s code of laws “Datastanagirk”, Shahamirian’s constitutional writing “Snale of Glory”, and the Constantinople Armenian national constitution. Ambassador Baibourtian emphasized that the equality of Armenian men and women has been emphasized at various stages of the development of Armenian legal thought. Another manifestation of the deep roots of the Armenian woman’s perception of equality, according to Ambassador Baibourtian, is the Armenian linguistic mentality, which has not separated the masculine and feminine in the language by defining different genders. The Consul General also highlighted the remarkable role of the Armenian women in any period of our nation’s history. Armen Baibourtian noted that the Armenian women, with her prudence and wisdom, have always been a pillar of support for the Armenian men in challenging times. Statistical data testifies that every nation has a continued development, including economic, when there is an equality between men and women.Nelly Saroyan, Minister-Counselor at the Consulate General of Armenia, Nicole Nishanian, President of AIWA-LA, Hermine Janoyan and Marisa Najaryan, AIWA-LA board members were among the speakers.

AIWA is a nonprofit organization with its worldwide membership. Without alignment to any political or religious group, since its inception in 1991, AIWA has been successful in bringing together creative women of various generations, diverse in interests and academic backgrounds, to fulfill its mission.

ՏՈՆԱԿԱՆ ԸՆԴՈՒՆԵԼՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ՝ ԿԱՆԱՆՑ ՄԻՋԱԶԳԱՅԻՆ ՏՈՆԻ ԱՌԻԹՈՎ

ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ – Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսությունը և Հայ կանանց միջազգային ընկերակցության Լոս Անջելեսի մասնաճյուղը համատեղ նախաձեռնել էին տոնական ընդունելություն՝ նվիրված կանանց միջազգային տոնին։ Հրավիրված էին ամերիկահայ տիկնայք՝ հասարակական, քաղաքական, բարեգործական, գրական, մշակութային, լրատվական ոլորտների ներկայացուցիչներ, որոնք աչքի են ընկնում ակտիվ գործունեությամբ։Բացման խոսքով հանդես եկավ ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը: Նա իր ելույթում պատմական հակիրճ էքսկուրս ներկայացրեց հայ հասարակական մտքի ձևավորման տարբեր ժամանակահատվածներում հայ կնոջ դերի ընկալման և դրա իրավական ձևակերպման մասին՝ սկսած Գոշի Դատաստանագրքից մինչև «Որոգայթ փառաց» ու հետագայում նաև՝ Պոլսո Սահմանադրությունը։ Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանը շեշտեց, որ հայ կնոջ և տղամարդու իրավահավասարությունը շեշտված է եղել հայ իրավական մտքի զարգացման տարբեր փուլերում։ Հայ կնոջ իրավահավասարության ընկալման խոր արմատների մեկ այլ դրսևորում էլ, ըստ դեսպան Բայբուրդյանի, հայկական լեզվամտածողությունն է, որը լեզվաբանության մեջ կին և տղամարդ հասկացությունները չի տարանջատել տարբեր սեռեր սահմանելով։ ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսը նաև կարևորեց հայ կնոջ անուրանալի դերը մեր ազգի պատմության ցանկացած ժամանակահատվածում։ Արմեն Բայբուրդյանը նշեց, որ հայ կինն իր խոհեմությամբ ու իմաստնությամբ մեկ անգամ չէ, որ զորավիգ է եղել հայ տղամարդուն դժվարին պահերին։ Վիճակագրությունն է վկայում, որ ցանկացած հասարակություն և երկիր շարունակական զարգացում են ունենում, ներառյալ տնտեսական, երբ կնոջ և տղամարդու միջև հավասարություն է լինում։Ելույթներով հանդես եկան և ներկաներին ջերմ շնորհավորանքներ ու մաղթանքներ հղեցին նաև ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսության արտակարգ դեսպանորդ և լիազոր նախարար Նելլի Սարոյանը, Հայ կանանց միջազգային ընկերակցության Լոս Անջելեսի մասնաճյուղի ատենապետ Նիկոլ Նշանյանը, ներկայացուցիչներ Հերմինե Ջանոյանը և Մարիսա Նաջարյանը։

