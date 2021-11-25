CONSUL GENERAL OF ARMENIA AMBASSADOR ARMEN BAIBOURTIAN TOOK PART IN THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY GALA OF THE ARMENIAN AMERICAN MEDICAL SOCIETY

GLENDALE – On November 20, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian took part in an event dedicated to the 35th-anniversary gala celebration of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS). During the event, the (AAMS) honored the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) in grateful recognition of its valuable contributions. Both organizations collaborate by implementing and realizing numerous joint projects, one of which was the response to aid Armenia’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, including facilitating training and procuring medical supplies. Moreover, both AAMS and AMIC collaborated and provided humanitarian relief and medical aid to Artsakh during the 44-day war.

Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated the AAMS on its 35th anniversary. Furthermore, the Consul General stressed the importance of the projects, which the organization implemented and emphasized, in particular, on projects aimed towards Artsakh and Armenia. «The work and contribution of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) and the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) carried out in the Homeland and in Artsakh throughout the 44-day war and during the COVID-19 pandemic is invaluable, especially, the efforts to help raise funds to purchase and establish the Cryogen Center/Oxygen Generator for the Homeland. Also, I highly appreciate the constant professional development of the organization’s membership, as well as the effective cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles», said Ambassador Baibourtian in his remarks.

The Consul General presented Certificates of Appreciation to the President of the Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) Dr. Kevin Galstyan and to the President of the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) Dr. Vicken Sepilian.The Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) serves as a coordinating umbrella for various Armenian medical organizations in the Diaspora. The organization’s mission is to improve the healthcare system of Armenia through coordinated efforts among participating organizations.The Armenian American Medical Society (AAMS) is the largest Armenian medical organization worldwide with a 35-year history. AAMS provides comprehensive support and aid in the field of healthcare and humanitarian assistance. Its mission is to promote excellence in healthcare and to cultivate professional development opportunities, through service and education for representatives of the healthcare sectors in the Homeland and the Armenian Diaspora. Upon the request of Consul General Baibourtian last year, AAMS provided medical treatment to a tangible number of citizens of Armenia in California who were not able to return to Armenia due to the closure of borders as a result of the pandemic.



ՀՀ ԳԼԽԱՎՈՐ ՀՅՈՒՊԱՏՈՍ, ԴԵՍՊԱՆ ԱՐՄԵՆ ԲԱՅԲՈՒՐԴՅԱՆԸ ՄԱՍՆԱԿՑԵԼ Է ՀԱՅ-ԱՄԵՐԻԿՅԱՆ ԲԺՇԿԱԿԱՆ ԸՆԿԵՐԱԿՑՈՒԹՅԱՆ 35-ԱՄՅԱ ՀՈԲԵԼՅԱՆԻՆ ՆՎԻՐՎԱԾ ՄԻՋՈՑԱՌՄԱՆԸ

ԳԼԵՆԴԵՅԼ – Նոյեմբերի 20-ին Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս, դեսպան Արմեն Բայբուրյդնաը մասնակցել է Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցության (AAMS) 35-ամյա հոբելյանին նվիրված միջոցառմանը։ Հանդիսավոր երեկոյի ընթացքում կազմակերպությունը պատվի է արժանացրել Հայկական բժշկական միջազգային կոմիտեին (AMIC)` որը համակարգում է Սփյուռքի տարբեր բժշկական ընկերակցությունների հայանպաստ գործունեությունը։ Երկու կազմակերպությունները իրականացնում են բազմաթիվ համատեղ նախագծեր, որոնցից է համավարակի ընթացքում Հայաստանի կարիքներին արձագանքելը։ Դրանք համագործակցել են նաև 44-օրյա պատերազմի օրերին Արցախին մարդասիրական և բժշկական օգնություն հատկացնելու գործում։Դեսպան Բայբուրդյանն շեշտել է Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցության ու Հայկական բժշկական միջազգային կոմիտեի ծրագրերի կարևորությունը՝ ընդգծելով հատկապես Արցախին և Հայաստանին ուղղված նախագծերը։ «Անգնահատելի են Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցության և Հայկական բժշկական միջազգային կոմիտեի աշխատանքները՝ իրականացված Հայրենիքում և Արցախում 44-օրյա պատերազմի և համավարակի օրերին, հատկապես կրիոգեն կենտրոնի ստեղծումը և թթվածնի արտադրության հիմնադրումը։ Բարձր եմ գնահատում նաև կազմակերպությունների անդամների մասնագիտական շարունակական կատարելագործումը, ինչպես նաև սերտ համագործակցությունը Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսության հետ», իր ելույթում նշել է ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսը։ Նա գնահատանքի հավաստագրեր է հանձնել Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցության նախագահ Քևին Գալստյանին և Հայկական բժշկական միջազգային կոմիտեի նախագահ Վիգեն Սեփիլյանին։Հայկական բժշկական միջազգային կոմիտեի նպատակն է բարելավել Հայաստանի առողջապահական համակարգը մասնակից կազմակերպությունների միասնական ջանքերով։Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցությունն բժշկական ոլորտի խոշորագույն հայկական կազմակերպությունն է աշխարհում։ Այն մատուցում է առողջապահական ոլորտի բազմաբնույթ աջակցություն և մարդասիրական օգնություն, ինչպես նաև մասնագիտական զարգացման հնարավորություններ Հայրենիքի և Սփյուռքի առողջապահական ոլորտի ներկայացուցիչների համար։ Անցյալ տարի համավարակի պայմաններում, ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոս Բայբուրդյանի խնդրանքով՝ Հայ-ամերիկյան բժշկական ընկերակցությունը մեծ թվով ՀՀ քաղաքացիների Կալիֆորնիայում անվճար բժշկական օգնություն տրամադրեց, երբ վերջիններս չէին կարող վերադառնալ Հայաստան սահմանների փակ լինելու պայմաններում։