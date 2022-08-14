Children among dozens killed in Egypt church fire

Children are among at least 41 people killed, and 14 injured after a fire broke out at a church in Giza’s Imbaba neighborhood in greater Cairo on Sunday,

according to a spokesperson for the Egyptian Coptic Church citing health officials.It is unclear how many children were killed in the fire at at Abu Sefein church, but it was crowded with worshippers attending Sunday mass, Coptic Church spokesperson Archpriest Moussa Ibrahim said.At least two officers and three civil protection service members were injured responding to the fire, Egypt’s interior ministry announced in a Facebook post.

The statement added that the fire started around 9 a.m. local time and was caused by an electrical failure in an air conditioning unit on the church’s second floor.