Susan Simonyan,

Modest Kolerov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian information platform “Regnum”, believes that by banning Konstantin Zatulin, the chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs,

Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the Russian State Duma, from entering Armenia, Pashinyan’s regime shows that it no longer needs Russia, it does not need free people. discussions. “We have been following Pashinyan’s evolution for a long time, and now we can already record that he has reached a logical point when Russia no longer needs him,” says the political scientist.

Let’s remind that the newspaper “Haykakan Zhamanak” belonging to Prime Minister Pashinyan’s family published sensational information today: Konstantin Zatulin, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, has been banned from entering the Republic of Armenia.

The reason given is that in his public interviews, Zatulin blamed the RA government for the defeat of the 44-day war and “invading the internal political life of Armenia” said that Pashinyan should leave, and in an interview with “Yerkir Media” he accused the Prime Minister of the RA to sign a “corridor” through sovereign territory.

Modest Kolerov views this as “an act of political censorship”. “This is an act of political censorship, moreover, this is an act of political dictatorship, because the opinion that Pashinyan should go is a common opinion, there is nothing unusual there. Every person has the right to think so. Secondly, it is necessary to understand very well that Zatulin is one of the most important experts and lobbyists on Armenia in Russia, and this means that Pashinyan’s regime no longer needs a friendly Russia, that Pashinyan’s regime has already made its choice, made it in a demonstrative, rude way.”