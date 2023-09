There are multiple casualties and injuries among civilians including children. This was reported by HRD of Artsakh, Gegham Stepanyan.

“According to the data collected at this moment there are at least 2 causalities including one child and 11 injuries including 8 children caused by Azerbaijan’s attacks.

Residential houses are also targeted in Stepanakert by Azerbaijan”,- he wrote.

