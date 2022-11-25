Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue shelling civilians in Artsakh, preventing them from carrying out agricultural work.

At 11.55 p.m. on November 25 the resident of the Karmir Shuka community of the Martuni region of Artsakh S. Grigoryan applied to the Artsakh police station for an interview. Grigoryan applied to the department of the same community of the district police department with a report that on the same day at about 11:30 in the administrative territory of Tagavard village when performing agricultural works on the tractor Belarus he came under indiscriminate fire from the enemy positions, as a result of which the agricultural works were stopped.

The Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs reports that in the morning of November 25, the enemy violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the village of Chankatagh of the Martakert region. Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired at civilians, preventing them from carrying out agricultural work.

Employees of district police departments collected and handed over facts to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.