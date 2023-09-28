Azerbaijan imprisons Karabakh former official Ruben Vardanyan for 4 months

The Azerbaijani authorities have imprisoned Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), for four months, according to APA.

“The presentation was ensured in the process chaired by judge Ulviyya Shukurova. The Court has sentenced Ruben Varda[n]yan to 4 months of preventive detention,” the respective statement reads.

It was reported earlier that Russian Armenian businessman and philanthropist, former Minister of State of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan was detained by Azerbaijanis from the Lachin corridor Wednesday. He is accused of financing terrorism, participating in the creation and activities of armed organizations or groups not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan, and organizing the illegal arrival of a foreigner or stateless person to Azerbaijan.

