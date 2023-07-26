Azerbaijan dictatorship refuses to allow the transportation of humanitarian aid through the occupied Berdzor corridor.

The dictatorship regime of Azerbaijan refuses to allow the transportation of humanitarian aid through the occupied Berdzor corridor.

Russian peacekeepers have been in negotiations with the Azerbaijani side for several hours, while trucks carrying humanitarian aid remain at the Hakari bridge. Azerbaijan is refusing to allow humanitarian assistance to reach the residents of Artsakh through the Berdzor Corridor, instead demanding the aid go through Akna (Aghdam).

In Baku, Azerbaijan claims that an agreement was reached during the meeting in Brussels to use the road through Akna for supplies to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). More than 400 tons of humanitarian aid is blocked from reaching 120,000 peaceful civilians of Artsakh who have been blockaded by the terrorist regime for 227 days. The shipment comprises 60 tons of sugar, 40 tons of oil, 100 tons of flour, 80 tons of pasta, 20 tons of powdered milk, 12 tons of baby food, and 9 tons of medication. The contents of the aid trucks for the people of Artsakh were verified in the presence of foreign diplomats, with a representative from the Russian Embassy in Armenia, Maxim Seleznev, participating in the inspection.

