The judicial farce against Armenian captive Lyudvig Mkrtchyan continues in Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani media, the court has extended his detention.

He is accused of “torturing Azerbaijanis captured during the first Karabakh war.”

In fact, the Azerbaijani authorities have implemented the practice of convicting all captives who may have fought in the first Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the early 1990s.