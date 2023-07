During 5 working days, the Hayakve initiative collected 14,800 signatures. Avetik Chalabyan, a member of the Hayakve movement, announced this a little while ago. He also referred to an assertion that, according to Chalabyan, was made by NDB representatives.

According to it, Hayakven is a project to cut off Artsakh from Armenia. Chalabyan advised to read the legislative initiative and its rationale.

More details in the video.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook