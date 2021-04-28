Artsvik Minasyan: Armenia has another political prisoner

Armenia has another political prisoner, a member of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF, Dashnaktsutyun) party, Artsvik Minasyan, told reporters on Wednesday, denouncing the court ruling to arrest his nephew Hayk Hekimyan.

“Obviously, Hayk Hekimyan is being persecuted for political reasons, becoming another political prisoner in Armenia. Moreover, this shows the real face of the current authorities,” Minasyan said.

According to him, the conduct of the court and the presiding judge clearly indicates that a political order is being carried out.

“Getting acquainted with the ruling, you realize that this is a legal mockery. The alleged grounds for the arrest not only do not correspond to reality, but also clearly indicate that we are dealing with a situation in which a political order is being fulfilled at any cost,” the ARF member said, stressing that such persecutions cannot impede the struggle against the authorities.

The opposition leader stated that those who carry out the orders of the incumbent authorities will also be tried by a fair and impartial court.

“The time will come for everyone to be held to account. Freedom for all political prisoners! And our struggle continues,” he said.