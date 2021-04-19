Armenian cultural heritage, part of world culture, endangered in Armenian settlements under Azerbaijani control Naira Zohrabyan’s speech at PACE

The PACE spring session started today, on the agenda of which the issue of preservation of cultural and religious values ​​was discussed. Naira Zohrabyan, a member of the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary group, spoke about Azerbaijani vandalism in Armenian settlements under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces after the November 10 capitulation agreement, noting that in the 21st century, a fascist state desecrates and destroys Armenian cultural monuments. The woman personally instructs to remove all traces of Armenianness from the churches.

Naira Zohrabyan called on the Assembly to send an observation mission to the Armenian settlements under the control of Azerbaijan and to stop the cultural vandalism of the 21st century. The Armenian MP presented Ali’s anti-Armenian statements to the Assembly, noting that the Assembly should silence Ali, who considers Armenians dogs and dogs. In his speech, Zohrabyan said. “Dear Colleagues, Mrs. Kovacs, you have prepared a wonderful report on the importance of the protection of the identity, culture and religion of national minorities in Europe.

Yes, you are right. Preserving the identity of national minorities is an important issue today. However, the protection of human rights and the protection of cultural and religious values ​​are equally important in countries that have not yet been recognized. Today I will talk about Artsakh, most of which came under the control of Azerbaijan under the November 10 agreement. Today I will sound another alarm in connection with the destruction of centuries-old Armenian cultural monuments in Artsakh – churches, khachkars, monasteries, vandalism – and I will address our Assembly to form an observation mission, visit Armenian settlements under Azerbaijani control and see the state of Armenian cultural heritage. Immediately after the signing of the November 10 agreement, Azeri militants desecrated the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Shushi, desecrated the Green Hour Church in Shushi. Gabriel) The disappearance of the Holy Mighty Church. We all saw how Aliyev and his wife were instructing in front of the cameras to delete the Armenian letters from the Armenian churches. And all this is happening in the 21st century. Dear Colleagues, This report also speaks about incitements to ethnic hatred, and I will present to you the anti-Armenian and racist statements made by the President of Azerbaijan in the last few months, which have not been evaluated so far. “We will continue to expel those liars, the Armenians. For 30 years Artsakh has been in the hands of wild monsters, wild beasts, jackals. We have succeeded in isolating Armenia from all international and regional programs.

” These are Aliyev’s words. “The younger generation has grown up with hatred for the enemy, and the results of this war are the result of that upbringing,” Aliyev said at a March 5 congress of the New Azerbaijan Party. Another example. Aliyev’s famous words, “We will expel the Armenians like dogs,” and just like that, “Praise iti”, that is, expel them like dogs, they called their new production drones. Dear colleagues, In the Armenian settlements under the control of Azerbaijan, the Armenian cultural heritage, which is part of the world culture, is endangered: hundreds of churches, monasteries, sanctuaries, khachkars. The generation that grew up with hatred for Armenians desecrates those monuments with joyful screams and spreads the videos on social media. This vandalism must be stopped. Otherwise, it will be too late, as it was too late in the case of the destruction of medieval Armenian khachkars in the Jugha settlement of Nakhichevan, when while we were thinking what to do, the Azeris razed those unique monuments of world culture to the ground. ”