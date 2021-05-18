Armenia opposition MP: There is no alternative to signing of a new military-political agreement with Russia

As I interact with our colleagues from the Russian Federation during the post-war period, I become convince more and more that Armenia needs to conclude a new military-political agreement with the Russian Federation. This is what deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Melkumyan wrote on his Facebook page, with the following as a title:

“Gagik Tsarukyan: There is no alternative to the formation of a new military-political alliance with the Russian Federation”

Melkumyan added the following: “We need to straighten our backs and establish dignified relations. There is no alternative. We need to go to closer integration with Russia and establish more cordial ties. This is the future of Armenia.”