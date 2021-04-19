ARF-D ‘committed’ to join snap parliamentary elections

The opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D) has announced its plans to join the campaign for possible parliamentary elections, expressing its commitment to oust the current government as a major evil to the country.

In a recently released statement, members of the party say they arrived at the decision at their 24th Supreme Assembly earlier today “after a consideration of the political and security-related situation in Armenia and an evaluation of the dominating sentiments and atmosphere in public life”. Also, the internal and external post-war challenges are cited as a major concern.

The ARF-D condemns the current authorities for attempts to ensure their self-reproduction through the process, highlighting the crucial role of pre-term elections for the preservation of the Armenian national identity and statehood.

It has reserved the decision-making authority to the ARF-D Supreme Body in Armenia, which will be responsible for determining the format of participation and a range of other technical issues.

The party also reiterates its call upon the Armenians to pursue the campaign towards unseating the current government (in case of any scenario), citing the safe future of the country as a pressing demand on their agenda.