Another city Kajaran residents block Pashinyan’s entry into town

Residents of Kajaran, a town in Armenia’s Syunik Province, on Wednesday held a protest against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to the town.

They blocked the major roads leading to Kajaran, as well as the inter-town roads in an effort to block the premier’s entry into the town.

“[Azerbaijani Presdent] Aliyev threatens to use force against Syunik, and we do not want Nikol to set foot on our land after breaking the backbone of Syunik,” one of the protesting residents said.

Ahead of Pashinyan’s visit, the protesters were chanting “Nikol the traitor!”.

Later it became clear that Nikol Pashinyan cut short his visit to Kajaran amid the protests and left Meghri taking a different route.

“Nikol once again proved that he is a coward, a man licking shoes of the Turks. He has no right to desecrate the land of Syunik,” one of the citizens said.