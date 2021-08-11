ANCA-WR Announces New Date For 2021 Gala Banquet

As a precautionary safety measure amidst the proliferation of the COVID-19 Delta variant throughout Los Angeles, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) Board of Directors has decided to postpone this year’s Gala Banquet to Sunday, November 14, 2021, to take place at the prestigious Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Highly anticipated each year, this will be the organization’s first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to announce a virtual awards night in 2020. That event was also canceled when Armenia and Artsakh were attacked last fall, focusing resources to address the humanitarian needs on the ground as well as the advocacy and media challenges in the U.S. Now, with the pandemic winding down, the 2021 Gala will celebrate the organization’s accomplishments over the past two years and will assist with fundraising efforts to ensure that the necessary resources will be available to effectively undertake the work still ahead.

“Since the safety and well-being of our community are of paramount importance to us, we decided to set a new date for this year’s Gala Banquet, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We look forward to honoring deserving individuals at this year’s event as well as mobilizing our community around the immediate next steps in advancing the Armenian Cause.”

The ANCA-WR Gala is eagerly anticipated each year as the premier event for the Armenian-American community, where over a thousand supporters, community leaders, public officials, and coalition partners come together annually to acknowledge and encourage the work of the organization and to pay homage to honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year. As the largest event of its kind, the annual ANCA-WR Gala serves as a catalyst to unify the community around the Armenian Cause in all its facets, highlighting the many accomplishments of the most effective and well-organized grassroots advocacy organization in the Armenian Diaspora.

More details about the 2021 Gala will be released in the coming weeks.