Ambassador Lilit Makuntsi’s brother has started a sand mining business. “Trace”

Hetq. writes: “Vahe Makunts 2023 became a participant in four companies in January and April. The companies are engaged in sand extraction and sale in the Armavir region.

One of them, “X Mining” LLC, received a sand mining permit about 2 months ago but has been illegally mining sand from time to time since January. This is evidenced by the administrative proceedings initiated by the mayor of Metsamor. However, the last administrative proceedings were terminated when V. became a participant in the company.

Makunts. Those companies were established in 2018. after the change of power. Vahe Makunts is not the founder of the companies, but “entered a share” in them, “leaving out” some persons related to the former authorities. Makunts’ business partners are not random people either.

One of them is the brother-in-law of Gagik Jhangiryan, the other is the former deputy minister of trade and economic development. Vahe Makunts is the brother of Lilit Makunts, who held various government positions after the 2018 power change. In 2018-2019, Lilit Makunts was the Minister of Culture, in 2021 during the extraordinary parliamentary elections, he was elected a deputy of the National Assembly by the alliance of “My step” parties and held the position of the head of the ruling faction. 2021 In August, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America for a period of 4 years.

Vahe Makunts also held public positions during that period. In particular, in 2021 In August, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan’s assistant was appointed. Because S. Papikyan was released from that position in November of the same year and was appointed Minister of Defense, Vahe Makunts worked for a short time as Deputy Prime Minister, now he is an assistant to Hambardzum Matevosyan, the Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister. He was released from that position in 2021.

on December 10. After that V. Makunts was transferred to the Ministry of Defense, occupying the position of Minister Papikyan’s assistant. The Ministry of Defense reports that Vahe Makunts was dismissed in 2022. in December. After leaving in 2023 in January, has already become a participant of two companies and will further expand the business.

