Airspace Alert: Aircraft operators are being advised to avoid the airspace over Armenia and Azerbaijan 

Aviation security consultant Dyami Strategic Security Services has warned its clients to avoid the area, with founder and CEO Eric Schouten expressing concern that operators may not yet be taking the overflight risk seriously enough. “This is a truly dangerous emerging hotspot,” he told AIN.

The airspace over Armenia and Azerbaijan offers a small corridor between two powerful and unstable states, namely Russia and Iran. Nearby Turkey also has been identified as a player in the Caucasus regional conflict in the context of Azerbaijan’s apparent intention to seize territory in Christian-majority Armenia to create a land connection to its Muslim ally.

The mounting tensions have prompted concerns that aircraft operators may be reluctant to fly even longer, fuel-burning detours to avoid the area altogether on intercontinental flights. Flights are already advised to steer clear of the nearby warzone along the border between Ukraine and Russia

Source: https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-09-14/security-experts-issue-airspace-alert-caucasus-war-risk

