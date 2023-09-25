After the United State help deliver Karabakh to Azerbaijan they came Armenian for a funeral

USAID Administrator Samantha Power has arrived in Yerevan, Armenia. She reported this on her X (former Twitter) microblog.

“Wheels down in Yerevan, Armenia. At this important moment for the country and region, I’m here to reiterate the U.S.’s strong support & partnership with Armenia and to speak directly with those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” she wrote.

Earlier, NEWS.am reported that senior Biden administration officials are scheduled to visit Armenia, with their arrival expected on Monday. Among the visiting officials are US Agency for International Development chief Samantha Power and US State Department Acting Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

During her visit, Samantha Power is set to hold meetings with senior government figures and will “affirm US support for Armenia’s democracy, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and commitment to address humanitarian needs stemming from Nagorno-Karabakh,” according to the official statement.

