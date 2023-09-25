106 dead bodies found in Karabakh since September 21

Search operations for servicemen and civilians who died and for those who are considered missing since the military operations have been ongoing in the entire territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) since September 21, reports the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations.

On September 21, the dead body of a civilian was found in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh.

On September 22, a wounded serviceman was found and evacuated from Ghaybalishen village of Shushi region, and the body of two fallen servicemen in Charektar village.

On September 23, a total of 68 dead bodies were retrieved, four of which were civilians—two children and an elderly couple—from Sarnaghbyur village of Askeran region.

On the same day, two persons were found in Nakhijevanik and Sarushen villages; their lives are not in danger.

And on September 24, a total of 34 dead bodies were retrieved, and three civilians were found in Shosh village of Askeran region.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

