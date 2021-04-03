10 cases of British strain of coronavirus are detected in Armenia, the total number of deaths is 4,456.

YEREVAN. – Another 12 complete coronavirus genomes were transcribed in Armenia using the third generation sequencing, the Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

The samples were provided by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention on March 18.

In contrast to the January research, COVID-19’s British strain (B.1.1.7, VOC-202012/01) was detected in 10 of these 12 samples.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is currently 194,852, and the number of deaths is 4,456.