Zhoghovurd: Ruling party MP ‘travels to US’ ahead of pre-electoral processes in Armenia

Ahead of the pre-electoral developments exepcted later this spring, a senior lawmaker from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s political team has reportedly started a “surprise visit” to the United States without any prior notice.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who heads the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport, is said to have concealed not only his scheduled trip but also the possible timeframes of his return from members of the ruling My Step faction. Citing its sources, the paper claims that he will be spending three weeks in the States.

The paper notes that Hayrapetyan’s departure coincided with a crucial period when Pashinyan sent almost all the pivotal officials in his team to a “vacation” to prepare for the upcoming campaign (to secure the necessary number of votes).