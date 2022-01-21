Yerkir.am writes ․ Ruben Rubinyan is such a small tool in this big conspiracy. In a conversation with Yerkir.am, public figure, literary critic, YSU associate professor, former Deputy Minister of Diaspora Serzh Srapionyan said, referring to R. Rubinyan’s statement that we will negotiate whatever we want.

According to the literary critic, if a person pretends to be a diplomat, does not have patience, restraint, speaks at the level of not shedding a flower, what opinion should you express about that type? “Rubinyan’s behavior deepens the reasonable suspicions that he is, yes, an agent of a state known to us (Turkey-ed.), Even if he is not an official agent, he acts much more positively for that state than that agent,” the speaker said. .

According to the literary critic, how many thousands of years does Ruben Rubinyan have to live to be able to prove that he does not carry out agency activities in favor of Turkey? “What does it mean, I will negotiate whatever I want, by what right?” This country R. “The country created by Rubinyan’s father, Karapet Rubinyan, is not that he wants to treat that country as he sees fit,” said Serzh Srapionyan. According to him, R. Rubinyan is not a particularly visible figure, as his patron, who is sitting on the highest throne of the Armenian statehood today, had made the same statement before November 9, before that.

“Pashinyan announced from the NA tribune that we are negotiating what we want. And this person, when under false statements “we will win” the country was leading to ruin, defeat when the Armenian youth of such insignificant value was leading the future to lie under the arms of the Turks, the same man said, “Do you doubt that I am the commander-in-chief?” am. “In the future, he is guilty, but he is not responsible,” S. Srapionyan said. According to the literary critic, this means an anti-Armenian team, an anti-Armenian group, whose vocabulary is the same from top to bottom, and the vocabulary expresses people’s thinking. “The thinking of these people is anchored on their sense of impunity. And they really do to the people what they want, or what their patrons want from foreign countries, they do incomparably better than the politicians of that country who hate us would do. We begin to think that if this country occupied Turkey, or, God forbid, Azerbaijan, they would not be treated with such a hatred-destruction obsession with that country as they are treated. “What does it mean that he left, sat with Kըlչիç for an hour and a half, went to the bazaars (forgive me for a foreign word, but you can’t describe it any other way), he says there were only acquaintance talks,” said the literary critic.

Serzh Srapionyan reminds us of the well-known elevator talks, which were also presented under the guise of acquaintance, and it turned out that it was not so much acquaintance. “With that educated, constructive enemy, the man was going to work out a plan, the result of which was what the country brought and brought to this state. “Ruben Rubinyan’s factor here is just a step back,” the speaker said. If R. During Kocharyan’s time, we knew what agenda Armenia was pursuing for the normalization of relations with Turkey, and then these authorities are trying to hide the agenda of those negotiations. Serzh Srapionyan explains the reason as follows. “They clearly realize that the only person among the famous names in the square in Armenia today, who has shown will, devotion, natural talent to negotiate, to build victories from victory, is their main obstacle.” “That is the reason why the issue is inappropriately related to the times of Kocharyan’s government, or not, to Kocharyan’s family or not, to any of Kocharyan’s activities or not. One fact և only to show that Kocharyan made a mistake somewhere. Of course, everyone has a vulnerability.

“When Kocharyan worked, he could have missed,” said the speaker. According to Serzh Srapionyan, R. Kocharyan made a mistake when this person organized a coup attempt against the state, which, however, did not succeed. “Let me remind you of the statement of the commander’s brother Armen Sargsyan. The people who benefited from the October 27 genocide in the National Assembly – Vazgen’s assassination, those people are in positions today or sponsor today’s officials. Probably one of Kocharyan’s mistakes was not to sentence these people to life. “Since Kocharyan is a state-building person, stability and the development of the country have always been his priority, he did not interfere in the trials, while they are holding a custom-made trial,” said the literary critic. According to the speaker, Vazgen Sargsyan was devoted to his country, with his positive and sometimes erroneous activities. This is Vazgen

Rgsyan was cleared from the square because it was a disturbing circumstance. Can Ashot Yerkat be forced to give up Syunik, of course they can’t. he is behind bars today! Arush Arushanyan had proved with his activity that he is the devotee of Syunik, he is behind bars today! In other words, the handwriting is so the same that you have to want to be blind not to see it. The facts are ruthless, և that is the reason why they are immediately demonized when they hear Robert Kocharyan’s name. “They know, they know for sure, that going down to Robert Kocharyan Square, taking a certain position in that square is the beginning of the destruction of all their devilish plans. R. “Kocharyan is one of the unique people who is able to restore a country that is almost deprived of this statehood. They know this best, so for years they tried to shake the whole reputation of this man through the yellow press, creating an image out of nothing,” said Serzh Srapionyan. Why does this government get nervous when the opposition tries to understand, to know the topic of the negotiations, which concerns the fate of the whole country? In Serzh Srapionyan’s opinion, the government is obliged to tell the opposition what it has negotiated. “They hide all their devilish plans from the country and the people. “When they bring the fact that has already been presented to the country, what enormous efforts should the country standing in front of it make in order to be able to raise its head from their destruction?” Serzh Srapionyan concluded.