Yerevan: “Publication”. If there were 11 thousand defectors, then Nikol Pashinyan should be arrested,

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, made a remarkable and scandalous statement during her speech in Acharkut village on Saturday.

It was said that during the 44-day war of 2020, there were 11 thousand of defectors on the Armenian side. It is interesting that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said the same thing a few days before that, he specifically stated that during the war, the Azerbaijani army had 0 desertions, while the Armenian army had 11 thousand deserters. In fact, this same number is voiced first by the President of Azerbaijan, then by the wife of the RA Prime Minister, in the event that the case of 11,000 desertions should imply 11,000 criminal cases because desertion is a criminal act, and if there are 11,000 cases of desertion to record, it means that at least as many criminal cases should be initiated. However, based on the presumption of innocence, we can say that even the initiation of criminal cases does not mean that there has been such a case of desertion because the crime of desertion is considered established if there is a legally binding conviction. Meanwhile, not even 10 cases of desertion have been initiated in our country.

As of 2021, only 9 cases of alleged desertion during the 44-day war have been sent to court, another 7 cases are related to voluntary desertion during the war.

Regarding the topic, we talked with the former chief of the general staff of the armed forces, General Movses Hakobyan, asking if it is possible for there to be 11,000 deserters in the Armenian army, as the Prime Minister’s wife and Ilham Aliyev claim. “I don’t have that information, the prosecutor of the republic has that information,” answered Movses Hakobyan. We asked: how is it possible that the Prime Minister’s wife possesses such information and gives specific numbers? Is it normal? Movses Hakobyan answered: “No, it’s not normal, the prime minister’s wife will do well to take care of her home and raise her children.”

Movses Hakobyan responded to the observation that he himself was the commander of the Defense Army, then also the Chief of the General Staff and knows the army, is it possible for the Armenian army to have 11,000 deserters? “Looking at how you manage, you can make 28 thousand, you can make 0, it depends on how you manage, it depends on the leader.” We also asked him if the claim that we lost the war because of deserters is true, Hakobyan answered. “No, we lost because of wrong management.”

Major-General of Justice Tatul Petrosyan told us that if 11,000 desertions are announced, then the main command staff should be held criminally responsible first. “The statement of that person is the same statement that Aliyev makes, after coming to power, they completely, synchronously announce all the thoughts and statements of our enemies, that is, they do what our arch-enemies do, therefore, we are with the internal enemy. we have business. The expression “11 thousand deserters” could not only be 11 thousand criminal cases, but in the conditions of 11 thousand desertions, the first person of the country, the commanding staff of the army, in the form of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, should have stood before the court, do you understand? they spread a statement about such a mass desertion. That statement should have been the basis of criminal proceedings, which is not being done,” said Tatul Petrosyan.

According to him, this statement aims to disband the army and demilitarize Armenia. “This statement is a continuation of what they started, disbanding the army. They have already achieved this in Artsakh, now they want to demilitarize Armenia, this is their planned, continuous policy. How can she be called the wife of the head of the country, I don’t want to describe the woman with adjectives, this was the meanest thing that could be done to the Armenian army. Several dozen criminal cases were initiated regarding treason, how many people were tried for treason, are there 100 dollar traitors? people were caught, detained, and then released on the basis of an excuse. This is to keep our entire people in an atmosphere of fear, to break the psychological code of the people, is to destroy the self-defense instinct. “You are not a fighting nation, you are a cowardly nation.” Publishing the figure of 11,000 defectors means breaking the backbone of the country. 11 thousand is a number of great importance for the army, Armenia is a small country, but Armenia had an army that was the most capable army in the region. In the conditions of 11,000 deserters, the nation-destroying scourge called the country’s supreme commander, together with his head of the General Staff, his defense minister, and the director of the National Security Service, were to be put in solitary confinement. 11,000 cannot be a number, it speaks of a mass desertion, not 5-10 people, and if there was a law enforcement system today, this statement should immediately be the basis of criminal proceedings, and the so-called prime minister should be arrested. It was the only way, but it doesn’t happen because the law enforcement system is in their hands. If the so-called first lady makes such a statement, it means that she is doing it at the behest of her husband, and it is done with planned, calculated actions,” said Petrosyan.

Tatul Petrosyan also believes that they are deliberately trying to cede our territories. “They announced at the government session that the army should be withdrawn from the borders, the border guards should guard the borders. Today we have a border zone of more than 1400 km, the border guard troops with their light equipment are not able to hold their positions in a war situation. He does this on purpose, so that the border guard troops, as servants, carry out his order and withdraw from their positions, while many of the contract, volunteer, conscript soldiers in the army do not follow the order and do not leave their positions. The goal is as follows: to station border guard troops and when he gives the order, they will leave their positions and cede territories again, as in the Tegh community. This is their ultimate goal,” said Petrosyan.

Koryun Simonyan

Ամբողջական հոդվածը կարող եք կարդալ այս հասցեով՝ : https://hraparak-am.translate.goog/post/1f22c19de20a02a984f5cd8eb0a736e9?_x_tr_sl=hy&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=nui,sc

© 2008 – 2021 «Հրապարակ օրաթերթ»

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

