Yerevan: Miracles at the polling station

15 minutes before the end of the election in the 9/58 and 9/59 election precincts located in the Writers’ Union building at 3 Baghramyan Street in the Kentron electoral district, a “miracle” surprised the members of the two polling station commissions.

The voter who was registered in polling station 9/59 and made his choice in the voting booth had reached the polling station 9/58 on the same floor, but at the other end, with an envelope with a ballot paper, and was going to drop the envelope into the ballot box there. Realizing the situation at the last moment, the committee members escorted the confused voter to the “mother” polling station.

We tried to understand from Samvel Nersisyan, the chairman of the 9/59 polling station commission, who was also surprised, how this confusion could have happened. “The voter asked where the ballot box is, the committee member pointed to the box, but the voter misunderstood the direction and reached the next polling station.”

as of 19:45, 602 people participated out of 2,060 registered voters in the 9/59 electoral precinct. 524 people voted out of 1,918 registered voters in the 9/58 polling station.

Low voter turnout wasn’t even swayed by Star Wars’ little wiseguy Yoda.

Source: https://hetq.am/hy/article/160138?utm_content=buffer470a5&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

