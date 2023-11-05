Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan repeated Aliyev’s Crime, giving madel to the red berets and detaining the parents of those killed in “Yerablur”.

Haykaz Jomardyan was awarded a gold medal by Avinyan

Tigran Avinyan, who became the mayor of Yerevan, awarded Haykaz Jomardyan with a gold medal with one of his first decisions.

The press wrote that it was on his order that the red berets detained the parents of those killed in “Yerablur”.

“Guided by sub-point 1 and point 10 of paragraph 5 of appendix N 1 of the decision N 604-N of Yerevan city council of February 12, 2013.

For his significant contribution to the maintenance of public order and conscientious activity, the commander of the special purpose battalion of the Yerevan Police Department of the RA Ministry of Internal Affairs, lieutenant colonel of the police Haykaz Jomardyan, was awarded with the gold medal of the mayor of Yerevan,” said Avinyan’s decision.

He awarded 9 officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a commemorative medal of the 2800th anniversary of Erebuni Yerevan for their significant contribution to the preservation of public order and conscientious activity.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

