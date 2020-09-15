Yerevan court continues hearing on removing ex-President Kocharyan’s assets and property seizure

The Yerevan General Jurisdiction Court presided by Judge Anna Danibekyan continues the hearing behind the closed doors on the motion to lift the attachment of the property belonging to Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan.

The Court postponed a discussion on the defense motion in August until the value of the property seized by the court is defined. The judge had earlier asked for complete information on the seized property and frozen bank accounts of Robert Kocharyan. During the September 8 hearing, Kocharyan’s lawyer Aram Vardevanyan announced that the defense team is ready to provide the requested information.

Number of supporters of the former president have gathered outside the court building with posters “Nikol murderer”.

The ex-president’s property was seized and bank accounts were frozen on 30 July 2018, four days after Kocharyan was formally charged with ‘overthrowing’ Armenia’s constitutional order.

Later, the Judge of the Yerevan General Jurisdiction Court partially satisfied the lawyers’ appeal, holding that the ex-president’s rights had been violated. The court ruling then was appealed by the prosecutors.