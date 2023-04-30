Yerevan: But who brought Avinyan?

And who brought Nicole anyway?

We will get the answer to this question during the Yerevan Council of Elders elections. And before that, we should follow the court proceedings to understand the logic of possible political rearrangements. I think I made myself clear. I say that a period will come when newspapers will write every day about individuals who traditionally have a great influence on electoral processes, who are involved in various criminal cases, starting with cases of election bribery and ending with illegal property.

Accordingly, the rearrangements will take place. Recently, for example, the newspapers referred to Gagik Tsarukyan in connection with a criminal case – election bribery. Whether Gagik Tsarukyan gave an election bribe or not is not the essential thing, the essential thing is that he does not forget about that dormant case and rearranges himself properly. And so everyone will be reminded of their “works” one by one, in order.

Some of them may have serious trouble adjusting to Nicole. For example, the same Gagik Tsarukyan “how can he” openly defend Pashinyan, despite the fact that all the conditions have been created for him to be able to overcome these “goods”? How… Very simply, the PAP does not participate in the Yerevan elections and supports Avinyan from the bottom. Not only is there no mention of Nikol here, but they are also talking about the difference and contradiction between Avinyan and Nikol. So why not take advantage of this good opportunity for a successful realignment? Perhaps it is worth remembering those of our “apparents” who were exiled during the reign of Nikol, who continue to possess a certain electoral resource in Armenia. They will also be offered to support the relatively “stable” Avinyan on the condition of refraining from further persecution.

The leaders did not forget all this about the “leading” opposition in the Yerevan Council of Elders. The “Avinyan” project, which is a part of the “Nikol” project, cannot be allowed to gather unpredictable opponents in the council of elders. In order to avoid surprises, Mane Tandilyan was brought to the square with the “Land of Living” party, which will replace Edmon Marukyan’s “Enlightened Armenia”. Edmon is currently working for Nikol and cannot “criticize” Avinyan even if he wants to. And this means that LAP will apparently not participate in the elections either, but will only support Avinyan from below, remaining within the framework of the “project”. The ANC will also “row” within the project, but not because it is afraid of criminal prosecutions like the “previous ones”, but because it has already managed to give Nikol all the “most interesting” descriptions in the world.

I will not dwell too much on the details, because they will only be a dummy in these elections. For example, what should Khzmalyan Tigran with his pro-Ukrainian party and singer-songwriter candidate decide on the realignment of forces? Hakhverdyan Roubo will probably provide some exoticism, that’s all.

The most difficult will be for RPA and ARF. What to do, to participate in the implementation of the Avinian “project” or to defeat that project and present to the public the whole truth about the “Nikol” project – why, under what circumstances and for what long-term purpose it was implemented? In the end, how long can we be silent and allow the “Nikol” project to continue with other manifestations?

What the ARF will decide: whether to participate in the elections, whether to participate individually or in an alliance, whether to turn those elections into elections for Nikol’s resignation, or whether to fight to deprive Avinyan of the pleasure of having an absolute majority, will become clear at the very end. As ARF MPs assure, discussions on these issues are still ongoing. According to my “political analysis”, the situation is almost the same in the RPA, with one difference: the RPA started the discussions from its own point, the issue of the candidate. Taron Margaryan is a strong candidate, perhaps even stronger than Avinyan, but he somehow does not fit in this cadre and may renew the rumors about the “formers” among the public. It can be said that the RPA has a problem with a new face, which it cannot solve because of its conservatism. I cannot say whether RPA will participate or not. We still have to wait for an official announcement about it. Instead, at the end of the election day, when the results of the polling stations of Avan administrative district will become known to me, I can clearly say how the RPA has rearranged itself and what it has done to support or hinder the “Avinyan” project.

They say the eye is afraid of what it sees. And what I have seen is not only frightening, but also puzzling. During this period, Nikol Pashinyan, more precisely, the “Nikol” project, managed to defeat RPA and Taron Margaryan several times in Avan. Moreover, every time I asked the RPA members I know, how, brother, how could Nikol be elected in Avan, they turned their faces and left without answering. Can you imagine what will happen if the “Avinyan” project still carries Taron Margaryan? I’m not talking about Malatia, “Nikol is our brother” there, I’m not talking about Erebuni, “Tokhmakhi Mher” is not doing well, but in Avan? The funeral of Andranik Margaryan, Ruben Hayrapetyan, Taron Margaryan, who was the biggest guarantee of all the successes of the RPA?

Comparing the above and the results of the Yerevan elections, we will finally be able to answer the question: who brought Nikol? In the event of Avinyan’s victory, all the previous hypotheses that Nikoli was brought by the West, the dark forces outside, Putin, Erdogan, Aliyev…

Edik Andreasyan

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

