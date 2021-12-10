Yerevan: Armen Charchyan a political prisoner released in the courtroom

The Yerevan court released on Friday Armenian professor, lawmaker from opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc Armen Charchyan, granting the appeal of the defense team to change his preventive measure. The Court, however, barred Charchyan from leaving the country.

The ruling is subject to appeal at a higher instance court within 10 days of its release. The people present at the trial met the court ruling with applause. Charchyan left the courtroom and hugged his family members and colleagues standing at the entrance to the courtroom.

Recall, Charchyan, the former head of the Izmirlian Medical Center in Yerevan, has been charged for allegedly pressuring his employees to participate in the June 20 parliamentary elections and to vote for the ‘Armenia’ bloc. The defense lawyers have repeatedly requested the court to release him from pre-trial custody, citing his worsening health.