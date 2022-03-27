Yeraskh area villagers do not want to hear about Pashinyan concessions in the guarantee, they describe Pashinyan’s statement as a slip of the tongue (video)

Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the Armenian side offered Azerbaijan to withdraw its troops from our territory in the Yeraskh area, and we to withdraw several positions from their territory, was not taken seriously in Yeraskh, to put it mildly.

The residents heard his words, commenting on it, saying that it was a slip of the tongue, at best, confusion. Some of the residents of the community were surprised, others were angry with the news that they have panicked, the residents are leaving their homes. “What happened to the people of this community to leave their homes and go?” Say the men of Yeraskh. The residents of the border community are skeptical about the question “And if the enemy leaves the Armenian positions, the era of peace that Pashinyan longs for will finally be established.” And really, what peace, when even the small inhabitants of the village, when they meet us, are the first to tell about the enemy’s shots? Details in the video.