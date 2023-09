Edgar Ghazaryan,

In recent days, the regular flights of a number of cargo planes from Israel to Gandzak airport have started to be followed by the flights of cargo planes from Gandzak to Nakhichevan, the flight direction of which is planned through the airspace of Armenia. In other words, with the help of Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijan is preparing for an attack on Armenia from both sides.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook