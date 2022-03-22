Will the Armenian troops leave Artsakh?

Naira Vanyan,

Today, the Azeri media reported that Russian and Azeri generals met and discussed the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Artsakh. “First Deputy Defense Minister – Chief of General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel-General Kerim Veli met today with a delegation led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, Colonel-General Alexei Kim. During the meeting, the sides discussed the implementation of the provisions of the statement signed by the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as the operative situation in the territory of Azerbaijan. where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. “According to the 4th point of the statement of November 10, 2020, the parties held a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues related to the withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed groups from the territory of Azerbaijan.”

In parallel with these statements, from the highest representatives of the Armenian government to ordinary members of the CP began to publicly admit that they accept the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, can discuss the issue of Artsakh being part of Azerbaijan, the President says, We will not deviate from our path of peace. Along with these and other absurd statements by the government, the Russian and Azeri generals are discussing the provisions of the infamous statement signed by Pashinyan on November 10. Putting all this together, they can predict that black clouds have accumulated over the remnants of Artsakh…

