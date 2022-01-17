Why is Ruben Rubinyan called a “Turkish agent”?

Ruben Rubinyan, who is the NA Deputy Speaker, has been appointed envoy from Armenia for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations. There are some passages in Rubinyan’s biography that are dark for the citizens, they raise doubts about the young man’s activity in Turkey.

He is even called an agent of Turkish influence. At today’s January 17 sitting of the National Assembly, Rubinyan went out of his way many times, began to voice accusations left and right, said that there was no such person who could consider himself an agent, an agent of influence, and so on. Political commentator Nairi Hekhikyan later made a note that he had met Ruben Rubinyan when he was the Deputy Foreign Minister, he can say for sure that he does not even know what diplomacy is, let alone what the agent of influence is. Ruben Rubinyan is 32 years old. In 2006-2010 he studied at the Faculty of International Relations of Yerevan State University, after which he studied for a year at University College London (UCL), receiving a Master’s degree in “Politics and Security”.

He studied for another year at the Jagiellonian University in Poland, receiving a master’s degree in “European Studies”. In 2017-2018, Ruben Rubinyan conducted research at the Istanbul Policy Center (IPC) at Sabancı գործողniversitesi within the framework of the Hrant Dink Foundation’s “Armenia-Turkey Experience Exchange Project” in Istanbul. Rubinyan’s research is dedicated to the influence of non-governmental organizations in the process of democratization in Turkey. The founder of Sabanci University is Turkish nationalist businessman Haj Omer. Nairi Hokhikyan writes that this businessman in 1934 ․ On the advice of Kemal Ataturk, he chose the surname Sabanj, with the help of the same Ataturk, took possession of the personal and church property of the Armenians of Adana, totaling $ 100 billion. It is believed that his children founded Sabanj University in 1994 for propaganda purposes, working there mainly with foreign students to become brainwashers and influence agents. There are many employees of the Turkish special services among the lecturers of that Turkish university. And so, in 2017-2018, Rubinyan did research at that university.

It happened in Armenia shortly before the revolution. The political commentator notes that the “Istanbul Policy Center” (IPC) at Sabanci University has just developed a “project to increase the role of NGOs and implement political changes through them.” And so, after a year of “studying” in London, Poland and Turkey, as a result of the well-known events of 2018, he was immediately appointed Deputy Foreign Minister, having never been in the diplomatic field before, but had worked almost nowhere at all. And his suspicious activity in Turkey gave rise to many people discussing the fact that he is an agent of Turkish influence on the Internet. By the way, only after these discussions was the episode of being in Turkey updated on Wikipedia. And he did not give a clear answer to the media inquiries about his “Turkish research”. And now the young envoy with such a dubious biography immediately becomes inflamed, his nerves give way when he is called an agent of influence.