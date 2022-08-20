WHO IS EDGAR GHAZARYAN

Who is Edgar Ghazaryan? I have heard this question so many times in recent days from my acquaintances that I decided to answer it publicly.



And so, who is Edgar Ghazaryan, who initiated the “honorary session” of the Supreme Council of the RA in the afternoon of August 23, 1990, and called a rally on August 23, at 17:00 at the Republic Square, who is it? Municipality Nikols decided to ban the invited rally, who is Edgar Ghazaryan, who claims? that on that day, August 23, at around 20:00-21:00 we will finally manage to get rid of Nikol, who adhesed himself to the Prime Minister’s chair.

First of all, I want to note that I know Edgar Ghazaryan for a long time, and he is one of the most patriotic people I know, one of the most state-oriented people, one of most organized people, one of the best people, one of those most consistent people, the most one of the most creative, one of the funniest, one of the most unique, one of the kindest one. No, probably always! I think that’s his biggest flaw, which I hope is overcomeable.

Edgar Ghazaryan’s biography and life experience are impressive, to put it mildly, including Vayots Dzor governor, RA ambassador to Poland, Constitutional Court staff chief, multi-year lecturer.

Edgar was perhaps the first governor in the history of Armenia to communicate with people not from the Olympic heights, but directly and plain. I say that as a bit of Vayotsdzor. And as a bit of a Vayocdzor, I can also say that Edgar is a state thinker Patriotism and patriotism come from the family. Everyone in our region knows outstanding statesman Ferdinand Ghazaryan and Edgar is his worthy son.

By the way, late Ferdinand Ghazaryan was a deputy of the Supreme Council of Conviction in 1990, and here Edgar Ghazaryan is organizing a meeting of deputies of our historic parliament on August 23 dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Armenia, and After that, at 17:00, he invites all RA citizens to a meeting.

Meanwhile “democratic” Nikols are making obstacles to the meeting with a ridiculous excuse. Or you can’t in front of the Government building. I wish you well, could that Nikol hold a rally “near the Government Building”, for example, in 2018 on August 17, and Edgar is not allowed? How could it happen that it happened, huh? Hey, who is the mayor’s house? Hrach.

And you, dear reader, if you are still undecided whether to go to the rally invited by Edgar on August 23 or not, I think it is the right thing to do.

Why? Because, first, Edgar, with all his life experience, service to the Motherland, being strong and firm in difficult situations, with straightforwardness and honesty, has surely earned the right to have his invitation respected! Second, what more? Do you have important things to do on August 23rd after 17:00? If you really have, I have nothing to say. But if you don’t, I don’t know. you can get up and go to a rally. Thirdly, such rallies are a good opportunity to socialize with good people. Why not?

So much. By the way, in the photo is Ambassador Edgar Ghazaryan in the Armenian diplomatic uniform developed and offered by him.

Ruben Melikyan