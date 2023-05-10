Where did Edmon Marukyan “disappear”?

While RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan was trying to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Washington, Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the “Bright Armenia” party, who was appointed RA ambassador with special assignments a year ago, in March 2022,

is apparently not in the arena.

A few days ago, he announced on his page that he was accepted to John F. Harvard University in the USA. Kennedy School of Management graduate program, where he will study:

Negotiation strategies. – Formation of strategic action agenda in conditions of resistance and uncertainty.

Developing relationships to build coalitions and close effective deals.

Leveraging rules, pre-commitments and perceptions and commitments to influence alternatives.

Identify influential players to anticipate obstacles and opportunities for negotiated agreements.

Designing persuasive arguments and alternatives to create added value.

Shifting the balance of power within and between organizations to build momentum.

Initiating strategic moves on and off the table to change dynamics.

Evaluate negotiation results to improve future performance.

We tried to understand, did Ambassador Edmon Marukyan go to the USA with the delegation of the MFA to get an education, or separately. In a conversation with “Hraparak”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan said to our question whether Edmon Marukyan is on a business trip or on vacation.

“It is difficult for me to answer at the moment, please send your questions in writing to our e-mail address tomorrow, we will answer them.”

Edmon Marukyan’s phone number was switched off, and Davit Khazhakyan, head of the Yerevan “Luys” faction, simply informed that at the moment Mr. Marukyan is not in the country.

After the HG News was published, we were informed that this course is a one-week educational program, which was conducted online and has already ended.

