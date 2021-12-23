What “trap” did Pashinyan set for the opposition? fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me

The press wrote today that Nikol Pashinyan expressed a wish to have a closed meeting with the parliamentary opposition blocs “Armenia” and “I have honor” and passed the proposal through NA Speaker Alen Simonyan and was rejected. The alliances presented the reasons for the rejection in a joint statement issued today, reminding that back in October 2020, during the war, such meetings with Nikol Pashinyan took place, which is still “manipulated and distorted” by the latter.

“During this period, the authorities have repeatedly proved that they are secretly conducting dubious negotiations with the people, pushing exclusively their own anti-national agenda. Any negotiation process is not in itself a state or military secret.

The quota of a closed meeting on issues related to the Armenian people is generally unacceptable, and a statement on such a meeting with Nikol Pashinyan has already been issued before. The opposition factions have stated that they will take part in the meeting exclusively in open, equal “before the people” reporting conditions, which was rejected, and we reaffirm our position on the expediency of closed meetings.

In the end, we found out from our parliamentary sources what topic the closed meeting was supposed to be and the reason for making such a proposal. It turns out that two days ago Alen Simonyan called the head of the “Hayastan” faction Seyran Ohanyan, supposedly also the head of the Armed Forces Arthur Vanetsyan and passed on behalf of Pashinyan. questions. The oppositionists immediately conveyed the rejection through the NA Speaker. It should be reminded that during the last question-answer session with the government, Nikol Pashinyan suggested from the tribune of the parliament to discuss any issue in the format of a closed meeting after the Brussels meeting.

It should be reminded that so far the opposition has initiated several closed meetings on state security issues, invited Pashinyan and the heads of a number of departments, but as a rule officials of the second echelon have appeared. Therefore, Pashinyan’s initiative is puzzling, the opposition suspects that, in fact, before another “painful” solution, Pashinyan tries to trap the opposition with his previous example, hold a closed meeting, and then announce that he did not make such a decision alone, discussing the opposition. with.

By the way, the meeting was proposed not only to the opposition but also to the ruling faction. In other words, the Prime Minister suggested all the parliamentary factions to come to a meeting with him and discuss the issues they were interested in.