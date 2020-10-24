WarGonzo: Turkey sends 1,200 special detachment forces to Karabakh battlefront

Turkey has deployed 1,200 special detachment forces to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) battlefront. This was reported by the WarGonzo program’s sources in Istanbul.

Ankara sent 1,200 special mountain detachment forces from Turkish Kurdistan to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and then to the battlefront.

They operate in the mountainous parts of Karabakh.

Together with the specialists who had arrived from Turkey, they had to replace the Azerbaijani special detachment forces which cannot withstand in direct clashes with Artsakh forces and militia in the mountainous areas.

First of all, this refers to the southern front and the Jebrail-Hadrut direction.