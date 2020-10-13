War on Artsakh Update: Today there were very heavy battles in the northern direction, one of the heaviest battles of this war. Artsrun Hovhannisyan

Today, heavy fighting took place in the northern direction, one of the worst battles of this war, during which the Armenian army proved to be unbreakable. The representative of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“Today, the Armenian soldier, reservist and world army performed miracles,” he wrote.

It should be reminded that on September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack in Artsakh, targeting the civilian population.

As of October 13, the Artsakh Armed Forces hit the enemy with 16 helicopters, 18 planes, 173 drones, 521 units of armored vehicles, mainly tanks, 86 vehicles, 10 armored personnel carriers, 4 “TOS-1A” heavy artillery systems, 4 “Smerch” և 1 “Hurricane” type volley fire jet systems.

The enemy has more than 5139 victims. According to preliminary data, there are 532 victims on the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military-civilian infrastructure of Artsakh, the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik, 25 civilians were killed in Artsakh, 102 civilians were wounded, about 5800 property and infrastructure were damaged.

Journalists of both foreign and local media were wounded in the shelling by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

In Armenia ռազմական Martial law was declared in Artsakh on September 27.

The ceasefire came into force on October 10 at 12:00, but after the ceasefire the Azerbaijani armed forces carried out a subversive operation, shelling peaceful settlements in Artsakh.