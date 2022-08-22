Vahram Karabakhsky and Ilham’s Telegram channel

By Edik Andreasyan

Do you remember there was a “literate” in the Republic of Artsakh, named Vahram Atanesyan? It is true that he has not been in Artsakh for a long time and they don’t remember him well in Artsakh either, but he has not been idle in Armenia either: he either protects Nikol, or provides services to the Syrians, and once in a while he pampers Ter-Petrosyan. So, the main achievement of that Vahram’s life was to block me from being able to enter his page and see what mujahideen he is doing in the Facebook domain. The mind of the Karabakh Armenian, again. It’s the 21st century out there, Vahram, who’s doing secret espionage now? Everything is open, everyone sees, hears and knows each other. They know who breathes what, from whom they get money, whose clothes they are washing. And you thought that you could write something about “Hraparak” and you wouldn’t know it in Yerevan? When will you understand basic things?

See, don’t be too late, because one fine day you may wake up and see that you are already a citizen of Azerbaijan with a passport, money in your pocket, a mosque, a mullah thing… It’s good that the old man was not cut off from your sleep.

I don’t write these lines to thicken your personal colors, Vahram. I care very little about you. What worries me is the criminal indifference of the people of Artsakh to “journalistic” mujahedin. What are they doing that they are not interested in you? Based on your knowledge of the Azerbaijani press, you should have been in the center of attention of the relevant bodies long ago. But you have already become so insolent that you bring down the instructions of the central government of Baku on the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, or go and arrest “Hraparak” because “Hraparak” dared to take and publish information from the telegram channel that provides services to Ilham. But the mind of your “analyst” has also started to work badly, you didn’t even understand that “Hraparak” only warned the Armenian people that bad things are expected at the upcoming tripartite meeting, and that situation was created by your beloved Nikol.

Boy, the entire press of your Baku learned from “Hraparak” that a meeting will take place in Moscow at the end of August in the Putin-Nikol-Ilham format. And the fact that Aliyev is going to ask a question in the corridor and abruptly is not so much a matter of information as it is a matter of logical analysis, because Nikol has played all the games on our heads and remains the sable of the mountain. that is, giving the corridor, after which all of us, including you, can become citizens of the joint Turkish-Azerbaijani state. “Hraparak” wrote one more thing, according to Aliyev, “Zangezur Corridor”, and according to Nikol, “the road connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan”. Maybe you didn’t like this difference, Vahram, that you are fighting for the primacy of Baku’s central media?

At the end, you allegedly asked a question. “Isn’t there a state institution in this country that deals with the issues of information security and journalistic mujahideen?” I would ask you to take the trouble and clarify which country do you mean by “this country”? Armenia? But what do you have to do with Armenia, you don’t even have anything to do with Artsakh. Didn’t Nikol declare that there is no Armenia beyond Tegh village? Say one more word to Nikol, ask, who are you giving this country to, you “Hinger”, who are you, how many heads do you have to decide how the Turk should go and come through this country? You have fallen behind “Hraparak” and you are accusing the National Security Agency-CPC against free press. Why don’t you remember the state and the National Security Service in other cases, I think you lost a relative a week ago during the “Surmalu” explosion? You have been burned by “Hraparak” for a long time. but behave yourself a little. I don’t think that the central authorities of Baku put a knife to your neck and forced you to do mujahideen on your page.

Edik Andreasyan

