Turkish Delusionals, Fake Diasporan

Another start from the own point leads to the past

Yesterday, the first repatriation and integration center of the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs was opened in Yerevan. First, that is, they will open again. In other words, more money from the state budget will be spent on the office of the Chief Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs, and they will try to solve some issues or create an imitation of solving them. A stillborn initiative.

Since October 1, 2008, Armenia has had a Ministry of Diaspora with many divisions. In 2018, the Velvets took power and a year later, in 2019, they dissolved the ministry that had accumulated 11 years of experience, abandoned all programs, and formed the office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs. The only visible part of the activity of this office is the endless business trips and disputes with Diaspora Armenians by the Chief Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan.

Unfortunately for all of us, there has not been, there is not and there will be no repatriation of unprecedented volumes, on the contrary, emigration is increasing. And now, forming the Center for Repatriation and Integration, the Velvets admit that it was a mistake to dissolve the Ministry of Diaspora and hand over all Armenia-Diaspora issues to one office and appoint that person from Glendale to head it. Then, the appointment of commissioners in diaspora communities, who are supposed to be the representatives of the Armenian commissioner in the communities, rejected by the given communities like him, is contradictory and serves the CP authorities. Then, perhaps, centers with different names will be opened in Armenia, then a third, a fourth, and finally we will have the same Ministry of Diaspora with a different name. But we will have lost precious time, as well as the trust of Diaspora Armenians, the dim hope of understanding each other, the deepening gap between homeland and Diaspora.

After the dissolution of the Ministry of Diaspora, how many qualified specialists found other jobs, how many emigrated and became Diaspora Armenians, why does the velvet government deprive us of the opportunity to develop and grow in any field, why does it destroy and destroy everything?

The first repatriation and integration center of the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and other centers to be established later will not give anything to Armenia or the Diaspora. This is another vain initiative in velvet logic, like, for example, planting 10 million trees, establishing Kenats Purak, adopting a strategy of public administration reforms, having a protected and legal Armenia, etc.

Areg Margaryan

