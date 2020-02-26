Turkish-backed fighters attempt to shoot down multiple Syrian military aircraft

The Turkish-backed militants in northwestern Syria did not shy away from showing off their anti-aircraft missiles on Wednesday, as their fighters attempted to shoot down multiple Syrian military aircraft over the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Using Turkish-supplied anti-aircraft missiles, the National Liberation Front (NLF) and their allied jihadists reportedly attempted to down multiple Syrian military aircraft near the town of Nayrab in the eastern part of Idlib.

While all of the missiles failed to hit their intended targets, the Turkish-backed militants were successful in forcing the Syrian military aircraft to temporarily halt their airstrikes against the enemy combatants.

In the past month, the Turkish-backed militants have managed to shoot down two Syrian military aircraft, prompting the Russian Air Force to intensify their strikes in the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.

The Turkish-backed militants have also tried to down the Russian aircraft; however, they have been unsuccessful thus far.