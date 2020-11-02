Turkey’s Erdogan more dangerous than Covid-19, says former Turkey PM Ahmet Davutoglu, #BoycottTurkey

Erdogan’s dictatorial ideologies are the greatest threat to Europe and the world, says ally-turned-opponent Ahmet Davutoglu

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a greater threat to the world than the coronavirus pandemic, former ally of the leader and head of opposition Turkish Future party Ahmet Davutoglu said.

Mr Davutoglu told party officials that the greatest danger to Europe and the world was the culture of despotism, which had been spread by populist leaders such as Mr Erdogan. “The criterion for the tribal-state is lack of choice, and choice is the measure of democracy,” he said.

“As long our people are suffering, and there is deep corruption, and the dignity of our country is insulted abroad, we will keep calling for early elections,” the former head of Mr Erdogan’s ruling AK party said.

The Turkish opposition leader also criticised the presidential system of government implemented in 2016 by Mr Erdogan to consolidate more power.

Mr Davutoglu said the country needed to return to a parliamentary system because the current system only produced crises.

He reiterated his demand for early elections, which the opposition began pushing at the beginning of October.

Mr Davutoglu served as prime minister to Mr Erdogan between 2014 and 2016 before breaking away from the AK party and forming a rival political movement to challenge the longtime Turkish leader. He also served as foreign minister from 2009 to 2014 and has a wide network of connections abroad.