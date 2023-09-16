fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

 Turkey’s Erdogan is trying to save his last mercenary in Armenia, asking for a quadrilateral meeting.

by Leave a Comment

Turkey’s Erdogan may have encountered failures in their attempts to invade Mosul, Egypt, and Syria. Their only successful endeavor appears to be in Armenia, where they are striving to maintain control under an Armenian Dictator Pashinyan who came to power with the Help of Turkey,

Pashinyan popularity is declining so Erdogan is very concerned,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he proposed the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia to hold a quadrilateral meeting on [Artsakh] Karabakh, RIA Novosti reports.

“We made a proposal to hold a trilateral meeting, even quadrilateral, on the situation in Karabakh with my participation and with Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan,” Erdogan said at a briefing before flying to the United States for the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan noted that he intends to discuss the meeting with Aliyev, although there has not yet been a response to Ankara’s proposal.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: