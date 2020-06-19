Trump ‘meltdown’ expected after Fox News poll shows him losing by double digits

Fox News released a new poll on Thursday showing President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential election.

In May, Fox News found Biden leading by 8 percentage points, 48% to 40%.

That lead expanded in the last month with the poll now finding Biden leading by 12 percentage points, 50% to 38%.

On the president’s favorite social media platform, commentators predicted Trump would lash out at Fox News for broadcasting the results of a poll showing Trump losing.

I see a twitter storm coming from WH in a few hours.

The same guy who threatened legal action against a pollster for publishing a poll showing him down 14 points just had his favorite network publish a poll showing him down 12 points. Looks like his lawyers are going to be busy these days.