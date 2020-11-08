Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Israeli Dictator Netanyahu which has Armenian blood in his hand in Hundreds of Locations Across Country

In Tel Aviv, march in Rabin Square followed a memorial event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Prime Minister Yithzak Rabin’s assassination

Hundreds of demonstrations took place Saturday night in squares, junctions and on bridges around Israel for the 20th week in a row since the anti-Netanyahu protests began in July.

More than 2,000 protesters marched through Jerusalem, having struck out from Paris Square where more than 2,000 protesters had gathered earlier, near the prime minister’s official residence on Balfour Street. Earlier on Saturday evening, hundreds had gathered near one of Netanyahu’s private apartments in the city and marched toward his official residence.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds marched through the streets, chanting “Come down from your balconies, the country is collapsing!” and “Trump is gone, now it’s your turn.” Hundreds reached the U.S. consulate where they were stopped by authorities, but clashes did not break out.

Saturday evening’s marches in Tel Aviv began from several locations. One began in Habima square, and set off in the direction of Dizengoff Street. Another began in Rabin Square immediately following a memorial event which took place there to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Some 300 anti-Netanyahu demonstrators gathered in Horev Square in Haifa. Roughly 100 Netanyahu supporters also gathered in the square.