The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

The annual Khachaturian International music competition announced a decision to hold the competition virtually this year. The 16th edition of the event will open on June 6 – the birthday anniversary of the renowned Armenian composer.

“Considering the situation with novel coronavirus and the movement restrictions exercised throughout the world, the organizers have made a decision to hold the competition online. The course of the competition, including the opening and final concerts will be livestreamed on the official webpage of the competition,” Aram Khachatryan Cultural Foundation reported in a released statement.

It is noted that the organizers plan to offer some innovative technological solutions during the event. This year the competition will be profiled in the profession of violin playing. Violinists aged 16 to 32 may submit applications at [email protected]



The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement.



The Khachaturian International Competition enjoys wide recognition in the global musical world. It is a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions and is the only competition in Armenia, privileged to be held under the standards of this world-scale institution. The number and geographical coverage of the applications grow year by year. The Competition is held with the support of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.