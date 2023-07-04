The President of Artsakh wrote a letter to the President of the Russian Federation

According to our information, the President of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote a letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin,

in which he urged him to answer in a few days what they are going to do in Artsakh, whether they will continue to fulfill the mission of peacekeepers, which also includes ensuring the free movement of Artsakh citizens. If they are not going to control the situation and open the road, then Artsakh should be clearly informed about it and decide what to do next.

According to our information, the letter is written correctly, but with rather harsh wording, from which it is felt that Artsakh’s cup of patience is running out. Nikol Pashinyan forwarded the letter to the President of the Russian Federation and it is assumed that the answer will also be forwarded through him.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

