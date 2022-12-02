The opposition leader says his family is under strong Pashinyan government harassment and pressure Video

ARF Armenia Chair Ishkhan Saghatelyan, an MP representing the main opposition Hayastan faction in the Armenian parliament, claims his family members and other relatives have been facing strong pressure from the authorities recently.

“It includes criminal cases, raids, and interrogations,” he told a briefing in the parliament on Friday, responding to a Panorama.am question about the reported pressure on his family and the possible move to strip him of his parliament seat.

The deputy said his father had been summoned for questioning and could face prosecution. Unlawful searches were conducted in the firms owned by his relatives.

“I am not talking about it as the country is facing other more important problems,” he said, adding the authorities are apparently attempting to intimidate him and to stop him from fighting for a regime change in Armenia.

“They won’t succeed,” Saghatelyan said.

Also, the MP said the parliament leadership affiliated with the ruling Civil Contract party may try to strip him of his parliament seat. However, he denied plans to resign from the parliament.

“Frankly speaking, the matter has been discussed, but the ARF Supreme Body has decided that all ARF members representing the Hayastan faction should remain in the parliament,” he noted.